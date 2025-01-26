Maine Celtics Fall in Overtime Duel

January 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics went to overtime for the 6th time this season, and this time fell to the Osceola Magic, 108-106.

In the NBA G League, overtime is played to a Final Target Score - the first team to seven points wins the game. The Celtics are 1-5 in OT games this season, all at the Portland Expo. Maine (6-9) led by as many as 13 points, and were up 11 going into the 4th quarter. The 4th and OT turned into Drew Peterson and DJ Rodman vs. Mac McClung and Javonte Smart. Peterson finished with 26 points on 8-12 from three-point range, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Rodman added a career-high 20 points and 12 rebounds. JD Davison added 19 points and 8 assists in the loss.

Osceola (4-6) was led by McClung, who scored 16 of his 29 points in the 4th quarter and OT. Smart scored 16 of his 19 points in the 4th quarter.

Maine opened the game shooting a lot of three-pointers and making 4 of their first 9 shots. Meanwhile, the Magic forced the ball inside - Colin Castleton scored six quick points in the 1st, and Osceola took a 19-14 lead. Jordan Schakel drained a three to stop the run and get the Celtics within two points. Tristan Enaruna got active late in the period, getting to the free throw line twice. Maine trailed 22-21 after the 1st quarter despite shooting just 6-21 from the floor.

In the 2nd, Scrubb started the scoring with a pull-up jumper to give the Celtics the lead. Osceola would start to click on offense - Patrick Gardner buried a three to put the Magic up 33-26. Peterson answered with a three of his own. Schakel knocked in a second three, followed by a Davison dunk off a steal, and Maine had tied the game at 37. The Magic scored eight straight after that, but the Celtics would respond with a Peterson three and Rodman lay-up off of a steal. Davison knocked in a three late in the quarter, and a lay-up in the final seconds tied that game at 47-47 going into the break. Maine shot 11-32 (34.4%) from three in the first half, while Osceola went just 3-15 (20%).

Neither team started the 3rd quarter shooting the ball well - Maine struggled to score in the opening four minutes, and Alex Morales gave Osceola a 53-52 lead. Davison stopped that with a three of his own. Peterson buried five straight points to tie the game at 60. Rodman buried a straight-on three to give the Celtics the lead. Peterson buried another three to extend the run to 10-0, and Davison's lob to Watson put the Celtics up 70-60. Osceola went 4:00 without scoring a point, with Peterson hitting another three to put Maine up 13. The Celtics went 6-11 from three in the quarter, taking a 75-64 lead after three.

In the 4th, Osceola came out hot, nailing back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to five. The Magic opened the period on an 11-2 run - Gardner's three made it a 77-75 game with 7:48 to go. Javonte Smart's jumper made it 81-80 Maine. The Celtics stopped the run with back-to-back triples from Rodman and Watson. Mac McClung drained a three to make it 90-87. Rodman stayed red-hot, draining another triple. McClung answered with a three. Hason Ward was left alone for the jam, and Maine was up 95-90 with 1:30 to go. McClung's three-point play cut it to three points. McClung then buried a three to tie the game at 95. Smart tied it up late and the game went to overtime tied at 100.

In the extra period, Peterson buried a three to start the scoring. Thompson buried a three to tie it at 103. Davison hit a tough floater to put Maine back up two. McClung hit a three to put Osceola up 106-105. After a Maine turnover, McClung drove to the basket and scored, ending the game.

Maine finished with a season-high 23 made threes (23-54), shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Osceola shot 32.6% (14-43) from downtown, and out-rebounded Maine 60-52.

The Celtics return to action with three home games this week, starting Wednesday night vs. Iowa. Tickets can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com.

