Birmingham Falls To College Park In Sunday Showdown

January 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped Sunday afternoon's showdown with the College Park Skyhawks at Legacy Arena at the BJCC, 91-87.

Lester Quinones led Birmingham (3-9) in scoring for a fourth time this season with 26 points, in addition to hauling in 10 rebounds. Forward Josh Oduro's seventh double-double of the season came via a 15-point, 10-rebound performance.

Jalen Crutcher scored 15 on the night, while two-way forward Keion Brooks Jr. tallied 12 points from off the Squadron bench.

Seventeen each points from Atlanta Hawks assignment player Mouhamed Gueye and Dwight Murray Jr. led the visiting Skyhawks (8-4), while Gueye's 10 rebounds paced the visitors from College Park, Ga.

The Squadron and Skyhawks are set to play for a second and final time this season on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Birmingham now heads north and over-the-border to visit Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ontario Wednesday night at 5 p.m. CT on My68 and NBAGLeague.com. The Squadron are 1-0 against Toronto's NBA G League affiliate this season.

