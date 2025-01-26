Legends Fall to Stockton in Close Contest

January 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Stockton, CA - The Texas Legends (4-8) wrapped up their two-game series against the Stockton Kings (11-2) with a narrow 108-104 loss at Adventist Health Arena. Despite a strong and balanced offensive effort, the Legends were unable to hold off a late surge by the Kings in a game that saw fifteen lead changes.

Tyson Walker led the charge for the Legends, delivering a season-high 28 points, along with 5 assists. Jarod Lucas provided a spark off the bench, adding 19 points while shooting 50% from three-point range. Phillip Wheeler contributed 17 points and 5 rebounds, while Justin Powell chipped in 15 points, including three triples. Teafale Lenard Jr. added 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.

The Kings were led by Colby Jones with 24 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Skal Labissiere added 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists, while Isaiah Crawford finished with 13 points and 4 rebounds.

The Legends started strong, outscoring the Kings 30-19 in the first quarter. However, Stockton responded with a 31-point second quarter to cut into the Legends' lead. The third quarter saw the Kings pull ahead, and a 32-point fourth quarter sealed the victory for Stockton.

The Legends will continue their road trip with back-to-back games against the South Bay Lakers, starting on Wednesday at 9:00 PM CT. Fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ or Urban Edge Network. For more updates and information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

