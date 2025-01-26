Osceola Magic Get First Overtime Win of Season against Maine Celtics

PORTLAND, ME. - Mac McClung scored 29 points, and the Osceola Magic (4-6) won its first overtime game of the season 108-105 against the Maine Celtics (6-9) on Sunday afternoon. McClung scored 21 points in the second half, including the game-winning layup.

Celtics forward Drew Peterson scored a team-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-of-12 from behind the arc. DJ Rodman recorded a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double for Maine.

The Magic trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half before mounting a comeback. The team's bench played a pivotal role in the victory, outscoring Maine's bench 46-27. Javonte Smart led the unit with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting and 3-of-5 from three and hit the game-tying layup with two seconds left to force overtime.

The Magic will end the month with two games at Osceola Heritage Park on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30. They'll match up against the College Park Skyhawks on Tues. Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. ET. That game can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and ESPN+.

On Thurs. Jan. 30, the Osceola Magic will host Osceola Ranchers Night at Osceola Heritage Park against the Westchester Knicks. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida, ESPN+ and MSG. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Osceola Ranchers themed replica jersey courtesy of AdventHealth. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

As part of the Magic Volunteer Program (MVP), the Osceola Magic partnered with the Orlando Magic to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several volunteer events across Central Florida.

The Osceola Magic want to thank AdventHealth for being the presenting partner for Osceola Ranchers Night on Thurs. Jan. 30 against the Westchester Knicks.

