Bulls Falter against Herd on the Road

January 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Windy City Bulls News Release







Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, faltered against the Wisconsin Herd in an 81-91 loss on Sunday night. Chicago Bulls two-way forward/center Adama Sanogo led Windy City with 21 points, shooting 53% from the field, and notching his 13th double-double of the season (14 rebounds).

Windy City guard Jordan Hall racked up 17 points, sinking three threes. Center David Muoka and Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller rounded out the Bulls effort with double-doubles in points and rebounds.

Windy City had a hot start in the matchup, with Hall and Sanogo combining for 20 of the Bulls 24 points for an eight-point lead after the first frame. The second quarter saw shooting woes for the Bulls, who shot below 30% from the field and beyond the arc. Going into halftime, Wisconsin Herd forward/center Henry Ellenson led all scorers with 16 points. Ellenson's momentum carried in the second half which, combined with 14 points from Herd guard Stephen Thompson Jr., made the Bulls' deficit too big to close.

Ellenson led all scorers with 32 points and took down 14 rebounds for a double-double. Thompson Jr. chipped in 21 points off the bench, shooting 50% from the field. Herd center Ibou Badji logged a unique double-double with 10 blocks and 10 rebounds.

With the loss, Windy City falls to 5-8 in the regular season, while the Herd improve to 7-7.

Windy City sets out on a west coast road trip this Friday when they take on the Stockton Kings. Tipoff is slated for 9pm CT and the game will be broadcast on Tubi.

