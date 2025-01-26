Nets Split Series with Raptors 905

LAVAL, Quebec - The Long Island Nets (6-5), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by Raptors 905 (8-4), 122-118, on Sunday afternoon at Place Bell.

Long Island center Drew Timme posted his sixth regular season double-double with a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds to go along with seven assists, one steal and three blocks in 38 minutes. Nets guard Killian Hayes tallied 26 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals in 36 minutes. Long Island forward Tre Scott recorded his fourth regular season double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in addition to four assists and two steals in 43 minutes.

The two teams stayed close in the first quarter, tying the match five times. Raptors 905 closed the period ahead by three, 36-33. The Nets worked hard in the second quarter, shooting 40.0 percent from the field. Despite Long Island's efforts, Raptors 905 went into halftime ahead by five, 60-55.

The Nets' offense came together in the third quarter, shooting 61.5 percent from the field and 70.0 percent from deep to outscore the 905 39-32 in the period. The Nets took the lead and closed the quarter ahead by two, 94-92. Both teams went back-and-forth for the entirety of the fourth quarter, but the 905 outpaced the Nets in the last three minutes. Raptors 905 went on to defeat the Nets by four, 122-118.

905 forward Eugene Omoruyi added 24 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes. Raptors 905 center Frank Kaminsky tallied 18 points, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes.

The Nets will return to Nassau Coliseum to face Greensboro on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m. ET, while the 905 will face Birmingham at home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

