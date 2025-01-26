Herd Bulldoze Windy City

January 26, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Windy City Bulls 91-81.

Henry Ellenson steered the Herd to victory with a double-double of 32 points and 14 rebounds while Stephen Thompson Jr. followed with 21 points off the bench. James Akinjo added a double-double of 17 points and 13 assists. Ibou Badji set a Herd franchise record for most blocks in a game with 10 blocks tonight alongside 10 rebounds.

The Windy City Bulls' top scorers were Adama Sanogo, with 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Jordan Hall, with 17 points.

Windy City came out hot with an 8-2 run to take an early lead. Henry Ellenson and AJ Johson combined to make it a one-possession game, but the Bulls extended their advantage by converting on the next play. Wisconsin remained at striking distance until Windy City broke away with ten unanswered points to go ahead by double-digits. Wisconsin outscored the Bulls by three in the last minute of the quarter, but Windy City held on to lead 24-16 at the end of the quarter.

Wisconsin came out of the break on fire, scoring the first ten points to take the lead behind a Henry Ellenson three. The Herd held the Bulls scoreless until midway through the quarter while developing a seven-point advantage. Windy City broke up the Herd run with one basket, but Wisconsin powered through with eight straight points to go up by double-digits. The Bulls made a small comeback with a 9-2 burst, but James Akinjo nailed a three to stop them. Wisconsin clung to a 46-40 lead at the break. Henry Ellenson propelled the Herd with 16 points in the first half.

The Bulls charged back, outscoring the Herd by nine to take the lead halfway through the third quarter. AJ Johnson and James Akinjo responded with five points to put the Herd on top. Stephen Thompson Jr. puled the Herd out of reach with a shot beyond the arc. The teams traded buckets, but the Herd prevailed to lead 66-59 at the end of the period.

Windy City battled back to make it a two-point game within the first minute of the fourth quarter. Wisconsin remained one step ahead and eventually scored nine straight points powered by James Akinjo with four. Wisconsin held a nine-point advantage until the four-minute mark when Henry Ellenson knocked down a three to put the Herd on top by double-digits. Wisconsin secured the 91-81 win.

