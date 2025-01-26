Pat Spencer Goes for 34 in Warriors' 128-118 Win Over Salt Lake City to Split the Weekend Series

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (8-4) took a 128-118 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars (6-6) at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night to split the series.

Two-way guard Pat Spencer led all scorers with 34 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Forward Javan Johnson shot 4-of-8 from behind the arc and finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, while forward Jackson Rowe tallied 15 points, four assists, four rebounds, and two steals. Center Seth Maxwell and forward Blake Hinson both recorded 14 points for the Warriors, and guard Yuri Collins and forward Donta Scott finished the game with 11 points each.

Guard Dereon Seabron led Salt Lake City in scoring with 30 points, five rebounds, and six assists, and guard/forward Taevion Kinsey followed closely behind with 26 points. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe posted a game-high 18 rebounds and added 17 points. Two-way forward Micah Potter finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, and guard Max Abmas contributed 15 points off the bench.

The Stars and Warriors picked up right where they left off in last night's back-and-forth brawl as neither side secured a multiple-possession lead until six straight points from Spencer put Santa Cruz ahead, 15-11, less than five minutes into the contest. Both teams fought to control the pace as 12 lead changes throughout the quarter eventually made way for an 11-4 swing in favor of the Warriors, allowing Santa Cruz to close out the frame with a 36-29 advantage. Salt Lake City was quick to counter with a 7-2 run early in the second frame to narrow the gap until a trip to the charity stripe finally tied the game at 41 points apiece with 8:27 left in the half. Salt Lake City looked to push in front, but the Sea Dubs matched their offensive output with the help of 18 first half points from Spencer to enter the break trailing by a slim 63-60 margin.

The Warriors' defensive intensity was on full display to start the second half, holding the Stars to just one made field goal in the first four minutes of the third quarter. On the opposite end of the floor, Johnson sparked the Sea Dubs offense by connecting on a trio of triples to open the Warriors' second-half scoring and put the home side ahead, 76-70, with just over seven minutes remaining in the period. The Warriors stayed hot as the quarter went on, shooting 6-of-8 from three-point range to take the first double-digit lead of the game, 90-79, with 2:25 left to play in the frame. Both sides continued to battle as time expired, and Santa Cruz went on to take a 94-86 advantage into the next quarter. The Warriors kept their foot on the gas in the final frame, scoring 10 straight points before the Stars were able to counter with their own offensive burst to bring their deficit back to 106-94 with 7:44 left to go. Seabron led the counterattack for the visitors with four three-pointers, but Spencer's 14 fourth-quarter points carried Santa Cruz across the finish line and the Warriors claimed a 128-118 victory to split the series.

