Stars Fall to South Bay Lakers

February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (8-9), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the South Bay Lakers (4-10) (Los Angeles Lakers affiliate), 124-99, Wednesday night at the Maverik Center.

Salt Lake City was led by guard Dereon Seabron, who finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line and scored a game-high 31 points (9-of-18 FG). Seabron also led the team with eight assists. Forward Jaedon LeDee recorded a double-double in his first appearance since joining the Stars earlier in the week. The former Karl Malone Award winner at SDSU scored 13 points (6-of-9 FG) and grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds in the game.

The Stars opened the contest with an early 5-2 lead. However, a 15-0 South Bay scoring run erased the Stars' advantage, and they entered the second quarter trailing 34-22. South Bay's offensive efforts continued, outscoring Salt Lake City 29-13 in the second quarter and taking a 63-35 lead into the break.

In the third, Keshawn Justice supported the Stars with a perfect shooting performance, going 4-of-4 from the field and 4-of-4 from three for 12 points. Despite the Stars' efforts, the Lakers maintained control, heading into the final frame with a 97-66 lead.

The Stars closed the game with their best offensive quarter, outscoring the Lakers 33-28. Seabron led the charge, scoring 16 points in the frame, including a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Nevertheless, South Bay's lead from the first three quarters held, as they claimed victory over the Stars, 124-99.

The Lakers were led by rookie guard Jhonathan Dunn, who netted a career-high 30 points (11-of-18 FG). South Bay guard Grayson Murray (17 points/13 assists) and center Solomon Young (18 points/13 rebounds) each recorded a double-double.

The Stars hit the hardwood again against the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The contest will tip off at 10:30 a.m. MT and marks the team's first game of the season at the Delta Center. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

