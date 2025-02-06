Hustle Sweep Two-Game Set against Wolves

February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (7-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Iowa Wolves (2-14) 142-120 to sweep the two-game series at Landers Center.

Miles Norris led Memphis by scoring 26 points and hitting five 3-pointers. DJ Steward notched a double-double with 22 points and 10 assists. David Johnson added 18 points and seven assists off the bench. Nate Hinton contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Malachi Smith scored 15 points.

Trevor Keels paced Iowa with 26 points. Nojel Eastern registered 24 points and seven rebounds. Skylar Mays added 20 points off the bench.

Memphis opened the game on a 31-16 run and led by as many as 28 in the second half.

Memphis shot 57.4 percent from the field and 45 percent from beyond the arc, making 18 3-pointers. The Hustle scored 70 points in the paint and 26 fast break points. Memphis scored 26 points off turnovers. The Hustle tied a season-high with 36 assists.

The Hustle will continue their home stand with a matchup against the Maine Celtics on Monday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. at Landers Center.

