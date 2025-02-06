Skyhawks Announce Sell out for 'Celebrating Black History Game Presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta' against the Wisconsin Herd

February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Saturday's 'Celebrating Black History Game presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta' against the Wisconsin Herd has officially sold out and a limited number of general admission tickets are still available. It marks the third sellout of the 2024-25 season.

Saturday afternoon's game marks the first of a four-game homestretch, including Feb. 10 and 12 against the Indiana Mad Ants at 7 p.m., and Feb. 13 against the Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m.

During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.

Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.