Skyhawks Announce Sell out for 'Celebrating Black History Game Presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta' against the Wisconsin Herd
February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
College Park Skyhawks News Release
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The College Park Skyhawks announced that Saturday's 'Celebrating Black History Game presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta' against the Wisconsin Herd has officially sold out and a limited number of general admission tickets are still available. It marks the third sellout of the 2024-25 season.
Saturday afternoon's game marks the first of a four-game homestretch, including Feb. 10 and 12 against the Indiana Mad Ants at 7 p.m., and Feb. 13 against the Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m.
During the 2023-24 season, College Park sold out a record-setting seven games at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, breaking the previous franchise record of four sellouts in a single season.
Tickets can be purchased via cpskyhawks.com/tickets, the only place to buy verified tickets by Ticketmaster. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 6, 2025
- Skyhawks Announce Sell out for 'Celebrating Black History Game Presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta' against the Wisconsin Herd - College Park Skyhawks
- Windy City Hosts Record Attendance, Bulls Fall to Gold - Windy City Bulls
- Bryce McGowens Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Rip City Remix
- Hustle Sweep Two-Game Set against Wolves - Memphis Hustle
- Maximum Effort: Back to Back Games at Public Hall this Weekend - Cleveland Charge
- Stars Fall to South Bay Lakers - Salt Lake City Stars
- Jhonathan Dunn Scores Career-High 30 Points in South Bay Victory - South Bay Lakers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent College Park Skyhawks Stories
- Skyhawks Announce Sell out for 'Celebrating Black History Game Presented by the YMCA of Metro Atlanta' against the Wisconsin Herd
- College Park Skyhawks Coaches and Players Team up with West Clayton Elementary School for Youth Mentorship Experience
- Skyhawks Fall Short in First-Ever Trip to Mexico City 94-86
- Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T
- Osceola Magic Outlast College Park Skyhawks