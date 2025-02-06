Davison's Triple-Double Leads Maine to Rout

February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Portland, ME - The Maine Celtics, fueled by a triple-double from JD Davison, surged to their 4th consecutive victory Thursday night at the Portland Expo, routing the Delaware Blue Coats, 126-100.

Maine (10-9) was led by Davison, who finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists for Maine's first triple-double of the season. Jay Scrubb led the bench scoring with 20 points, while Anton Watson scored 15 points in the win. James Banks III notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Schakel and Tristan Enaruna each scored 11 points. Hason Ward added 10 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. Maine out-rebounded Delaware 60-34 in the win.

Delaware (6-12) was led by Thierry Darlan with 22 points and Judah Mintz with 21 points in the loss.

Maine opened the game scoring the first five points. Banks' lay-up gave the Celtics a 9-4 lead. Davison's three-point play would surge the lead to 12, but Delaware would come back. Darlan scored five consecutive points for the Blue Coats, and Mintz scored 10 points in the opening period as Delaware surprised Maine by jumping on top with a 30-29 lead after the 1st quarter.

In the 2nd, Scrubb caught fire for the Celts, scoring a pair of threes early. Darlan and Jarron Cumberland answered with threes of their own forcing a Maine timeout - the Blue Coats led 39-35. From there, Scrubb and Davison would take over, getting the lead back for Maine. A driving dunk by Anton Watson followed by a Davison lay-up gave Maine a 62-56 halftime lead. Davison led the way with 17 points in the first half, and Maine went 6-19 (31.6%) from three-point range, out-rebounding Delaware 30-17 in the half.

The Celtics opened the 3rd quarter on fire. Schakel, Davison, and Watson all scored in succession as Maine extended the lead. The Blue Coats could not find the basket, and the Celtics took advantage. Davison assisted on a Ward dunk followed by a Watson three. Davison then grabbed his 10th rebound to complete the triple-double. Maine out-scored Delaware 39-18 in the 3rd to take a 101-74 lead after three. Maine would lead by as many as 34 points in the game as the Celtics cruised to an easy victory.

The Celtics shot 50.5% (49-97) from the floor, 40% (14-35) from three-point range, and 9-10 from the free throw line. Delaware shot 40.4% (36-89) from the field, 30.6% (11-36) from beyond the arc, and 10-17 from the charity stripe.

Maine hits the road for its next game, this Saturday at Windy City.

