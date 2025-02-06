Squadron Fall in Thursday Matchup with College Park
February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped their Thursday night showdown with the College Park Skyhawks, 110-97, at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.
Lester Quinones, Birmingham's NBA Next Up Game participant, led the team in scoring for a second consecutive game, scoring 33 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field, including a 7-of-10 mark from deep.
Izaiah Brockington added in 21 points with five made three-pointers for Birmingham (4-12). Quinones and Josh Oduro each led Birmingham in rebounding with eight boards each.
Twenty-one points from former Squadron player Daeqwon Plowden led the visiting Skyhawks (9-6) and Tony Bradley recorded the game's only double-double with 14 rebounds and 12 points.
The Birmingham Squadron return home for the annual Commander's birthday game on Wednesday to host the Westchester Knicks. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+. The first 1,000 fans through the gates receive a free Commander-themed "squishmallow" toy.
