Windy City Hosts Record Attendance, Bulls Fall to Gold

February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, fell to the Grand Rapids Gold 87-100 on Thursday afternoon. Guard Eric Gaines co-led all scorers with 26 points and had a game-high six three-pointers.

Fellow guard Jordan Hall notched a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 10 assists. Windy City center David Muoka also tallied a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 55% from the field. Muoka also recorded six assists and blocked five shots.

Windy City celebrated Education Day, presented by BMO, with a new franchise single-game attendance record of 7,563. The Bulls eclipsed their previous record, which was set in 2024, by nearly 2,000 fans. Students and educators enjoyed a gameday full of hoops action and Windy City entertainment, as a part of a continued effort to create memories in the community.

Grand Rapids started hot with forward Gabe McGlothan, who connected for 10 points in the first frame. Windy City managed to fight back in the second thanks to efforts by Hall and guard Alex Schumacher. Grand Rapids led by eight at the half, shooting 41% from beyond the arc. The Gold then expanded their lead with guard Jahmir Young and center Charles Bediako combining for 27 points in the second half, securing the win for Grand Rapids.

Young co-led all scorers with 26 points, nearing a triple-double with eight rebounds and nine assists. McGlothan and Bediako each recorded 17 points for the Gold, logging 14 and 13 rebounds respectively for double-doubles.

With the loss the Bulls fall to 6-11 in the regular season, while the Gold improve to 8-9.

Windy City stays home for the weekend, taking on the Maine Celtics this Saturday at 7pm CT. The game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and will be available on CHSN on tape delay.

