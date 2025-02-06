Maximum Effort: Back to Back Games at Public Hall this Weekend

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge welcome the Westchester Knicks (New York Knicks) for a double header this Friday and Saturday. Friday's Black Heritage Celebration tips off at 7:00 p.m. and the two teams will meet at the same time on Saturday for Marvel Super Hero Night presented by Physicians Ambulance.

On Friday, the annual Black Heritage Celebration will feature a showcase of businesses and organizations starting when founder of Holmes Mouthwatering Applesauce, Ethan Holmes, will deliver the game ball. The Charge will also hold a community spotlight on Donte's Gift Express after the organization surprised 1,406 families with gifts and hosted over 25,000 people at their Family Fun Day event at Tower City back in December. Donte's Gift Express mission is to build up the Northeast Ohio community and fans can get involved by visiting https://dontesgiftexpress.com/.

The first 2,500 fans on Saturday will receive a specialty Marvel x Charge poster, also with the first 1,000 fans receiving an exclusive G League cover edition comic book. The players' game worn special edition jersey sets will be auctioned HERE, benefitting the Cleveland Fire Fighters Foundation. Fans can also purchase a replica Charge Deadpool jersey along with other Wine & Gold goodies at the team shop during the games.

Tickets for this weekend's games can be found starting at only $9.

2025-26 Charge Nation Memberships are ON SALE NOW including very limited premium floor seating with access to the Pope's Cocktails Courtside Club featuring all-inclusive food, beer, wine, and soda. Join Charge Nation for the 2025-26 season and get the rest of the 2024-25 season for FREE! Call 216-420-2730 for more information.

The Pope's Cocktails Courtside Club is the place for entertaining or socializing at Public Hall! Adjacent to the Charge player tunnel, the high-energy Courtside Club features multiple buffet stations and a private bar with all-inclusive food, beer, wine, seltzer, and soda. Charge mini plans are the best way to get access to limited remaining premium seats for the 2024-25 season. Call 216-420-2730 to learn more today!

