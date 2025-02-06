Bryce McGowens Named NBA G League Player of the Week
February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
Portland, Ore. - The NBA G League announced today that Rip City Remix Two-Way player Bryce McGowens has been named the NBA G League Player of the Week for performances between Jan. 27 and Feb. 2.
Over the course of the week, the South Carolina native led the Remix to a 2-1 record - averaging 29.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. In the win over Austin on Jan. 29, McGowens scored 35 points - including 19 points at the free-throw line - along with seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Additionally, in the win over the Bulls on Feb. 2, he recorded his second double-double of the season with 23 points and 12 assists in the victory.
McGowens currently leads the league in scoring, averaging 28.3 points in the regular season.
This marks the first time in franchise history that a Rip City Remix player has been named Player of the Week.
Bryce McGowens has also recently been selected to compete in the Castrol Rising Stars mini tournament as a part of 2025 NBA All-Star in San Francisco. This event will feature four teams of NBA rookies, sophomores and G League standouts competing to win a chance to play in the NBA All-Star game. Fans can tune into Castrol Rising Stars on TNT on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
