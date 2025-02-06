Jhonathan Dunn Scores Career-High 30 Points in South Bay Victory

February 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah - The South Bay Lakers (4-10) defeated the Salt Lake City Stars (8-9) 124-99 Wednesday night at Maverik Center. Guard Jhonathan Dunn scored a career-high 30 points off the bench, while forward Solomon Young and guard Grayson Murphy both finished the night off with double-doubles.

South Bay dominated the first quarter, taking a 12-point lead while shooting 50.0 percent from deep. Guard Quincy Olivari extended the lead to 30 points with two consecutive threes, including one from 31 feet deep, with over three minutes to go in the first half. The Lakers set a season-high with 63 first-half points while holding the Stars to an opponent-low 35 points. Back-to-back layups by guards Jordan Goodwin and DaJuan Gordon, followed by consecutive 3-pointers from Goodwin and Murphy, extended the lead to a season-high 40 points. Salt Lake City's offense reignited in the third quarter, but South Bay held strong, outscoring the Stars and headed into the final period with a 31-point lead. The Lakers shot a season-best 50.0 percent from deep, sinking 20 3-pointers.

Young notched an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double with two assists, one steal and three blocks. Murphy recorded a 17-point and season-high 13-assist double-double, along with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Olivari finished with 25 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal. Goodwin contributed 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Dunn added five rebounds, one assist and one block while shooting 7-for-10 from deep in his career-scoring night.

Stars forward Dereon Seabron recorded a game-high 31 points to go with eight rebounds. Forward Keshawn Justice tallied 17 points, three rebounds and two assists, while forward Jaedon LeDee coupled 13 points and 12 rebounds with one assist.

The South Bay Lakers return home to play the Valley Suns at UCLA Health Training Center Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

