Stars Edged by Monsters in Overtime in Final Meeting

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, earned five of a possible six points this week after falling in overtime 3-2 to the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday evening. Texas wrapped up the weekend with a 2-0-1-0 record and finished the year with a 3-2-1-0 record against the Monsters in six contests.

Texas opened the scoring for the third game in a row. The Stars power play helped the team get on the board with consistent pressure in the middle of the second period. A shot from Ben Gleason rebounded to Cole Schneider and the Stars captain battled for a rebound. Riley Damiani eventually finished off the chance at the left post, connecting for his second goal in as many games and his ninth tally this year.

The Monsters answered back with a pair of goals. First it was Josh Dunne scoring his fourth of the season less than a minute after the Stars took the lead. Jake Christiansen's initial shot was blocked before Dunne slapped at the second chance and slipped it past Adam Scheel. Five minutes later, Matthew Struthers connected on his second of the year to give Cleveland their first lead of the week. Thomas Schemitsch was able to slip a pass by the Stars defense on a 2-on-1 and Struthers tucked a shot through the legs of Scheel.

The Stars then found themselves on another penalty kill late in the period. Nikita Scherbak was whistled for hooking with less than three minutes left in the period. After a successful penalty kill, one of four in the game for Texas, Scherbak joined Ty Dellandrea on a 2-on-1. The two connected for Scherbak's fifth of the season which he slid between the legs of netminder Justin Kapelmaster with 19 seconds left in the period.

Texas dominated the third period with three power play chances, including a 5-on-3, and 11 total shots but the Monsters held them off the board. The Stars finished the night 1-for-6 on the man advantage.

In overtime, Texas had four shots on net and after their final chance, the Monsters launched up the ice on an odd man rush. Adam Helewka gathered the puck from Carson Meyer and slid the game winner past Scheel for his third goal this year.

Cleveland finished the night with 37 shots as Scheel stopped 34 chances in the effort. The rookie ended this week with a 2-0-1 record, 105 saves, a 1.92 GAA, and .946 SV%. In his first AHL start, Kapelmaster made 30 saves for the win.

The Stars welcome the Tucson Roadrunners for three games next week to round out the club's home schedule, beginning on Thursday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

1. Adam Helewka (CLE) 2. Justin Kapelmaster (CLE) 3. Adam Scheel (TEX)

