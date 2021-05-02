Senators Skate Past Marlies 4-1

SCORING SUMMARY

Belleville: A. Crookshank (3) (L. Shaw, L. Brown), P. Kelly (7) SH (J. Beaudin, H. Labrie), J. LaBate (6) SH (Unassisted), C. Cassels (1) (L. Thomson, J. Beaudin)

Goaltender: M. Sogaard (29/30)

Toronto: J. Duszak (4) PP (N. Robertson, K. Kossila)

Goaltender: V. Vehviläinen (24/28)

ON THE SCORESHEET

Joseph Duszak scored on the power play at 9:12 of the first period. He has points (2-2-4) in three consecutive games. Duszak has 10 points (4 goals, 6 assists) in 21 games this season.

Nick Robertson registered the primary assist on Duszak's first period goal. Robertson has assists (2) in consecutive games and 12 points (3 goals, 9 assists) through 16 games this season.

Kalle Kossila recorded the secondary assist on Duszak's first period goal. He has points (2-4-6) in four consecutive games. Kossila has 15 points (4 goals, 11 assists) this season.

Veini Vehviläinen stopped 24 of the 28 shots he faced in his first start for the Marlies. He is now 0-2-0-0 on the season with a 3.60 goals against average and 0.865 save percentage.

OF NOTE...

Toronto went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and 1-for-8 on the power play.

Toronto had a 30-28 edge in shots in all situations. Nic Petan led the Marlies with five shots on goal.

The Marlies are 10-13-0-1 against Canadian Division opponents and are 1-5-0-0 against the Senators.

RECORD WHEN...

Trailing after 1 2-5-0-1

Trailing after 2 0-11-0-1

Scored a power play goal 6-4-0-0

Did not allow a power play goal 9-6-0-0

Outshot opponent 6-8-0-0

Sunday 1-1-0-1

REGULAR SEASON LEADERS

Goals 9 (Gaudet)

Assists 12 (Agostino)

Points 20 (Agostino)

PPG 2 (Agostino, Brazeau, Kossila)

Shots 62 (Agostino)

+/- +8 (Kossila)

PIMS 43 (Clune)

POSTGAME QUOTES

HEAD COACH GREG MOORE

On today's game:

We simply got outcompeted in the first 20 minutes. We found ourselves in the second and in the third. We competed better. We gave ourselves a chance to be in the game, but we didn't come out with the tenacity we needed and the level of compete and just some of the decision-making. To give up two goals in the same power play in the first period, our power play units have got to do a much better job at taking responsibility to set up our team for positive momentum coming out of those power plays. To give up those goals is uncalled for and that put us behind. It is good to see that the team responded but we can't have a first period like that.

On Veini Vehviläinen:

I'm sure he wasn't happy with the first period and how that went. Hopefully he understands that we as a team in front of him didn't play very well and the chances that we gave up were really challenging. It's not like he let in any bad goals. What was really promising was just show solid and confident he looked even after the first period. He made some big saves in the second. Really hung in there and finished the game strong which shows to his character and how mentally tough he is. It could have been an easy first period for a goalie to lose himself.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

May 2 Riley McCourt (D) - Loaned to Wichita (ECHL)

May 1 Veini Vehviläinen (G) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

May 1 Martin Marincin (D) - Returned on loan from Toronto (NHL)

UPCOMING GAMES:

*All times Eastern Standard Time

Tuesday, May 4 at Laval - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 6 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 8 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 9 vs. Manitoba - 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Laval - 7:00 p.m.

