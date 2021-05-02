Monsters Claim Overtime Win in Series Finale

AUSTIN, TX - The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Texas Stars 3-2 in overtime on Sunday evening at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. With the win, the Monsters are now 14-8-1-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's Central Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, the Stars struck first with a man-advantage tally at 8:23 in the middle frame from Riley Damiani assisted by Cole Schneider and Ben Gleason. Cleveland's Josh Dunne answered less than a minute later with a marker at 9:16 with assists to Jake Christiansen and Tyler Angle. The Monsters grabbed their first lead with a goal from Matt Struthers at 14:31 off feeds from Thomas Schemitsch and Nick Lappin. Texas responded with a late second period equalizer by Nikita Scherbak with helpers from Ty Dellandrea and Joseph Cecconi, bringing the score to 2-2 after 40 minutes. Both teams saw numerous scoring chances on the power play during the third period, but neither could capitalize with the score remaining 2-2 at the end of regulation. Cleveland's Adam Helewka was the overtime hero, potting the game-winner at 3:20 in the extra frame, with assists from Carson Meyer and Dillon Simpson.

Cleveland's Justin Kapelmaster earned the win in his AHL debut stopping 26 shots, while Texas' Adam Scheel made 32 saves in defeat.

The Monsters visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, May 5, for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350AM 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 2 0 1 - 3

TEX 0 2 0 0 - 2

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 35 0/4 5/6 12 min / 6 inf

TEX 28 1/6 4/4 8 min / 4 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Kapelmaster W 26 2 1-0-0

TEX Scheel OT 32 3 3-4-1

Cleveland Record: 14-8-1-1, 2nd Central Division

Texas Record: 14-15-3-0, 5th Central Division

