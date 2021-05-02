Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, May 2nd

May 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







The Set-Up:

The Belleville Senators will take on the Toronto Marlies again this afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum after the Sens 5-3 victory yesterday.

The Sens are 11-15-1-0 this season heading into this afternoon's game.

Roster Notes:

The Belleville Sens will have Mads Sogaard in goal again this afternoon, continuing to be backed up by Cedrick Andree.

Tye Austin, Joe Carroll, Jonathan Davidsson, Jack Dougherty, Curtis Douglas, Ridly Greig, Roby Jarventie, Olivier LeBlanc, Zach Magwood, and Merrick Rippon are out for Belleville.

Previous History:

This will be the fifth meeting between the Belleville Sens and the Toronto Marlies this season. The Sens are currently 4-1-0-0 against their Ontario rivals after their win last night in Toronto. The Sens currently sit in 4th place in the Canadian Division with 23 points.

Who to Watch:

Egor Sokolov continues to add points as the Sens approach the last several weeks of this season with 19 (13 goals) in 27 games played. Sokolov was a round 2 #61 overall pick by Ottawa Senators during the 2020 NHL Draft. Last season he accumulated 92 points (46 goals) in 52 games played with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL.

Where to Watch:

Today's game starts at 3pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV.

Don't forget to download the Belleville Senators app before game time, and follow the Sens social media for updates.

Merchandise Promotion:

Our last hoodie sale of the season!

Receive 40% off hoodies until midnight tonight!

Shop Now CODE: GAMEDAY40

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.