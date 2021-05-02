Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltenders Adam Werner and Hunter Miska have been reassigned to the Eagles by the team's NHL affiliate, along with forwards Mike Vecchione and Nick Henry. In addition, forwards Jayson Megna and Alex Newhook have been recalled to the Avalanche's taxi squad, along with defenseman Dennis Gilbert. In a separate series of moves, Henry has been reassigned to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, while goaltender Parker Gahagen has been released from his amateur tryout agreement and will also be reporting to the Grizzlies.

Werner has gone 4-3-1 with the Eagles this season, including a 16-save shutout of the Texas Stars on April 10th. Miska owns a record of 5-4-0 with Colorado, which is complemented by a 2.91 GAA and a .909 save-percentage. Vecchione has posted three goals and three assists in 13 games with the Eagles this season, while Henry has notched three goals and one assist in 14 AHL games with Colorado.

Newhook has burst onto the scene since making his professional debut with the Eagles on April 13th. In eight AHL games with Colorado, Newhook has netted five goals and four assists, including five points on the power play and three multi-point performances.

The Eagles will return to action when the they travel to take on the Bakersfield Condors on Wednesday, May 5th at 7:00pm MT at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Fans can catch every game this season live on "The Home of the Colorado Eagles," 92.9 The Bear or on AHLTV.

