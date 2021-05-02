Little Goes Right in 9-2 Loss

The San Diego Gulls five-game point streak came to an end after the team fell 9-2 to the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at FivePoint Arena. Despite the setback, the Gulls have picked up standings points in 15 of their last 19 games (14-4-1-0) and eight of their last 10 home games (7-2-1-0). San Diego continues to lead the AHL in wins (23), home wins (15), points (47), and goals (133).

Alex Limoges scored two goals at 0:33 and 4:01 of the third period to extend his goal streak to three games (4-1=5) and mark 6-3=9 points over his last six games. Bryce Kindopp picked up an assist on Limoges' first goal for points in consecutive games (2-2=4).

Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded a pair of assists to mark five assists over his last two games (0-5=5). Groulx's fourth multi-point effort over his last seven games moved him into third place in AHL rookie scoring (10-16&) and assists.

Over the last two games, the rookie line of Limoges, Groulx and Kindopp have combined for 5-8=13 points and scored five of the Gulls seven goals during the back-to-back set against Tucson.

Nikolas Brouillard earned an assist.

Jeff Glass made 18 saves in 34:43 of relief.

The Gulls face the Ontario Reign for their penultimate matchup of a ten-game season series at Toyota Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, May 5 (6 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the third period

Too (little) too late there. We had some good opportunities on the offensive side, but when you give up a barrage of opportunities, you obviously need to shore up our defensive side and that was certainly not the case here tonight. I think it was a matter of getting what we deserve.

On penalties

I don't think the referees had anything to do with tonight. That, to me, is an easy out for our team. I thought we had a little cheat to our game tonight and it showed in the course of the play and it showed on the scoreboard, so no, we're not hanging it on anybody but the people in the locker room, including myself.

On Alex Limoges

That line has been really good for us for a long stretch. They play against the other teams' top units and producing on the offensive side. They were certainly a bright spot for us tonight. They've really stood out in a positive way.

On the power play

It definitely was a difference maker. We had our opportunities in the first period and we gave up three-of-four out of four on the penalty kill and went zero-for-four (on the power play). A pretty big swing in the game when the game was still in doubt.

