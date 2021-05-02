Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 3 p.m.

May 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2020-21 season, presented by Penn State Health, this afternoon at GIANT Center versus the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m. The game will be televised locally by FOX43 and nationally by NHL Network. Hershey enters today's game having won six straight games on home ice.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (15-5-3-1) at Hershey Bears (19-6-2-0)

May 2, 2021 | 3 PM | Game #28 | GIANT Center

Referees: Mitch Dunning (#43), Casey Terreri (#75)

Linesmen: Tom George (#61), Richard Jondo (#55)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and FOX43's Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: FOX43, NHL Network

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: FOX 43, NHL Network, AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears earned a 4-3 overtime victory last night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, besting the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for the seventh time this season. In a back-and-forth affair, the teams traded a pair of goals in each period with the Chocolate and White getting markers from Cameron Schilling, Alex Alexeyev, and Kale Kessy. In overtime, Connor McMichael tallied the game-winning goal at 1:41, beating Penguins goaltender Max Lagace on a breakaway to give Hershey a second straight win. The Phantoms skated last night on home ice versus Binghamton, falling 4-2. Issac Ratcliffe and Max Willman had goals for the Phantoms.

OKE CONTENDERS CLASH:

The American Hockey League announced on Thursday that the Calder Cup would not be awarded this season and that the North Division will not hold playoffs. Despite this, the Bears are still playing for a trophy. The league also announced that the winner of the North Division will be awarded the F.G. (Teddy) Oke Trophy as division champions. The Oke Trophy is one of the oldest trophies in North American sports, first presented in 1927 to the London Panthers of the Canadian Professional Hockey League, and previously won by the Bears most recently as 2010 when they were crowned East Division Champions. The winner will be decided on points percentage, and coming into tonight's game, Hershey leads the North Division with a .741 points percentage, while Lehigh Valley is right behind them at .700.

SEASON SERIES SO FAR:

Hershey is 3-3-2-0 versus Lehigh Valley this season with the Chocolate and White winning the last matchup between the two teams, 6-1, at the PPL Center on Apr. 21. Hershey's Philippe Maillet (1g, 6a), Cameron Schilling (1g, 6a) and Lehigh Valley's Tyson Foerster (3g, 4a) all lead the season series in scoring with seven points each. Hershey's record at home this season is a sensational 10-1-2-0, but all three losses in Chocolatetown have come at the hands of the Phantoms. Hershey is 1-1-2-0 versus the Phantoms at GIANT Center, while they are a combined 9-0-0-0 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Binghamton.

MULTIPLE MILESTONES:

Cameron Schilling's goal last night was his 200th profesional point, and that could just be the start of a milestone weekend for the Bears. If the Bears win today, it would mark Spencer Carbery's 100th AHL win as bench boss of the Bears. Additionally, goaltender Pheonix Copley is one win away from recording his 100th AHL win. Forward Philippe Maillet is just two assists from 100 in his AHL career, while captain Matt Moulson needs three points to reach 700 points in his professional career.

STREAKING BEARS:

Hershey's Philippe Maillet recorded an assist in last night's win, giving him points in six straight games. That is the longest stretch by any Bear this season, and Maillet has nine points (3g, 6a) over that span. Additionally, defender Alex Alexeyev has points in four straight games. He's registered an assist in each of those games while also scoring two goals. His two goals in six games this season is just one off of the three he had in his rookie season in 2019-20 with Hershey over 58 games.

DON'T MESS WITH KESS:

Hershey winger Kale Kessy tallied a goal and an assist last night for the Bears in the overtime win, earning him Second Star honors. Kessy now has six points (2g, 4a) in 15 games this season after posting zero points with the Chocolate and White in 24 games last year. Kessy's six points are tied for the second most in a season in his AHL career with his career-best of 12 coming in 2015-16 with Bakersfield. Last night's game was Kessy's first multi-point game in nearly six years. The last time he had multiple points was on Nov. 8, 2011 when he had two assists versus San Jose as a member of Bakersfield.

