American Hockey League Announces Suspension

May 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Utica Comets forward Vincent Arseneau has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 30.

Arseneau will miss Utica's games today (May 2) at Syracuse, Monday (May 3) at Rochester, Wednesday (May 5) vs. Syracuse and Friday (May 7) vs. Syracuse.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.