American Hockey League Announces Suspension
May 2, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Utica Comets forward Vincent Arseneau has been suspended for four (4) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Rochester on Apr. 30.
Arseneau will miss Utica's games today (May 2) at Syracuse, Monday (May 3) at Rochester, Wednesday (May 5) vs. Syracuse and Friday (May 7) vs. Syracuse.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2021
- Senators Skate Past Marlies 4-1 - Toronto Marlies
- Sandström Sensational Sunday Start with 40 Stops - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Crunch Roll Past Comets, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Shepard Blanks Phantoms in Debut to Earn Carbery 100th Win - Hershey Bears
- Comets Can't Solve Crunch on the Road, Lose 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Colorado Eagles Complete Multiple Transactions - Colorado Eagles
- A Great Experience for Jan Mysak - Laval Rocket
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Marlies, May 2nd - Belleville Senators
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 3 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Roadrunners Set Franchise Record with Nine Goals in Emphatic Win over San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Little Goes Right in 9-2 Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Shutout 4-0 by Silver Knights - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.