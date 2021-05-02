Barracuda Shutout 4-0 by Silver Knights

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-12-4-2) gave up three goals in the first period on Saturday at the SAP Center and eventually fell 4-0 to Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights) (22-12-0-0).

- Sam Harvey (2-4-1) allowed four goals on 38 Henderson shots, suffering the loss

- Oscar Dansk (5-2-0) allowed six goals on Friday but responded with a 16-save shutout on Saturday, the first of his season and seventh of his AHL career

- Silver Knights rookie Jack Dugan picked up three points in the first period (2+1=3) on Saturday after scoring and adding an assist on Friday and now leads all AHL rookies with 30 points (8+220) and 22 assists.

- After scoring twice on Friday, former Sharks' prospect Danny O'Regan collected three assists on Saturday and now co-leads the Knights in scoring with 30 points (12+280)

- San Jose's 16 shots in the game matched the fewest shots-for in a home game in Barracuda history

- The 53 penalty minutes for the Barracuda and 103 combined penalty minutes are the most in a home game in Barracuda history

