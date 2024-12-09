Stars Conclude Road Trip with a Victory in Henderson

December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg vs. the Henderson Silver Knights

HENDERSON, Nevada- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, captured a 4-2 victory over the Henderson Silver Knights in the final game of a six-game road trip Sunday at Lee's Family Forum.

The game remained scoreless for much of the first period, thanks in large part to the goaltending from Magnus Hellberg. The Silver Knights, however, jumped in front when Dysin Mayo scored on the rush from the right circle with 2:24 left in the frame. Henderson entered the first intermission with a 1-0 lead, but Hellberg stopped 14 of 15 shots.

The second period unfolded similarly to the first, with no goals until late in the frame. Hellberg stopped all 18 shots he faced to keep the Stars in it, while Texas scored three straight goals in the final 3:08 of the period. Curtis McKenzie opened the scoring for the Stars with a power play goal on his backhand just eight seconds into the man-advantage.

Just 29 seconds later, Matej Blümel scored his third goal in four games against the Silver Knights this season to give the Stars the lead for good. In the final 35 seconds of the period, Cameron Hughes added some insurance with another power play goal, marking the team's fifth in the last three games. The Stars entered the third period with a 3-1 lead.

Late in the game on a four-minute power play and with an extra attacker on the ice, Grigori Denisenko scored the Silver Knights' second power play goal of the night to make it 3-2 with 3:23 to go. However, Arttu Hyry sealed the victory for the Stars with an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining.

Hellberg made a season-high 43 saves on 45 shots in the win, while Carl Lindbom was credited with the loss for the Silver Knights, having stopped 22 of 25 shots he faced.

The Stars now return home for a four-game homestand, which kicks off next Friday at 7:00 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

