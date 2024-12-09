Belleville Bags Two More Wins During Dramatic Weekend in Winnipeg

The Belleville Senators are riding their hottest streak of the young American Hockey League season as they return from a five-game road swing. The Sens have won four straight games to go 4-1-0-0 over that stretch, capping it off with two comeback victories in Winnipeg against the Manitoba Moose (AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets) this past weekend.

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Belleville Senators - 6 @ Manitoba Moose - 3

Another comeback thriller gave the Belleville Senators their third straight win amid a lengthy road trip, as a 3-0 deficit failed to deter the team en route to a 6-3 victory over the host Manitoba Moose on Friday night. Six different Senators found the back of the net, with Leevi Merilainen earning the win in net.

Saturday, December 7, 2024: Belleville Senators - 4 @ Manitoba Moose - 3

For the second straight night, the Belleville Senators trailed 3-0 in Manitoba. For the second straight night, it didn't matter. Zack MacEwen scored the first two goals of a three-goal comeback on Saturday night, with Wyatt Bongiovanni tying the game in the final minute and Stephen Halliday notching the shootout winner in a 4-3 Belleville victory.

Highlight of the Week:

Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni returned to Winnipeg, where he played 93 games for Manitoba before being traded to Belleville last season., and scored a last-minute game-tying goal on Saturday leading to the Senators' second straight comeback win over the Moose.

Transactions:

Dec.3/24 - #6 Donovan Sebrango (D) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.3/24 - #52 Nikolas Matinpalo (D) - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.7/24 - #8 Brayden Low (F) - Released from Professional Tryout

Dec.9/24 - #23 Cole Reinhardt (F) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Dec.9/24 - #52 Nikolas Matinpalo (D) - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Statistical Leaders:

Points: 16 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F) - 2 G + 14 A

Goals: 10 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Assists: 14 - #22 Garrett Pilon (F)

Power Play Goals: 5 - #9 Angus Crookshank (F)

Plus/Minus: +9 - #21 Max Guenette (D)

Penalty Minutes: 27 - #11 Jorian Donovan (D)

Goals Against Average: 2.23 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

Save Percentage: .910 - #35 Leevi Merilainen (G)

This Week:

The Senators return to CAA Arena to play six of their eight remaining December games at home, including a three-game homestand this week against the Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning) and Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), with points up for grabs in the North Division and lots happening around the rink.

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Syracuse Crunch - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Food Drive Night)

Friday, December 13, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Rochester Americans - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Teddy Bear Toss)

Saturday, December 14, 2024 - Belleville Senators vs Rochester Americans - 7:00 p.m. ET (CAA Arena) (Belleville Bulls Tribute Night presented by Mackay Insurance)

The Holiday stretch drive continues next week, when the Senators head to Laval for another visit with the Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens), before heading into the Holiday Break with a home matchup against the Springfield Thunderbirds (AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues).

Ticket Info:

Tickets for all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

Fans looking for details on other ticketing options can click the following links for more on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. More information on those ticket options, plus details on premium seating and Business Elite packages is available by visiting the Belleville Sens website or emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

