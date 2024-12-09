Silver Knights Short against Stars, 4-2, in Second of Series
December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights fell to the Texas Stars, 4-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Sunday evening.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Dysin Mayo gave the Silver Knights the lead with just 2 minutes left in the first period, assisted by Jake Brabenec. Jonas Rondbjerg also tallied an assist on the play.
Curtis McKenzie found the back of the net for the Stars 16 minutes into the second period to tie it at one.
Matej Blumel then gave Texas their first lead of the night with help from Cameron Hughes and Justin Hyrkowian.
Hughes then made it 3-1 with a goal on the power play, their second of the evening.
Grigori Denisenko, assisted by Rondbjerg and Calen Addison, cut the Stars' lead to one with Henderson's own power-play tally. His goal marked his sixth point in the team's last three games.
Despite the Silver Knights' late push, Hyry sealed a 4-2 victory for Texas with an empty-netter late in the third.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7 p.m. | at. San Diego Gulls
Friday, Dec. 13 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners
Saturday, Dec. 14 | 6 p.m. | at. Tucson Roadrunners
Wednesday, Dec. 18 | 6:30 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors
Friday, Dec. 20 | 6 p.m. | at. Calgary Wranglers
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights are back in action Wednesday, Dec. 11, taking on the San Diego Gulls. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.
