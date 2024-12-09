Belleville Sens Charging up for Belleville Bulls Tribute Game Presented by Mackay Insurance

December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - It's under a week until the Belleville Sens 2024 Belleville Bulls Tribute Game presented by Mackay Insurance, where the Sens and local hockey fans will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former Belleville Bulls 1999 Ontario Hockey League Championship.

With the date fast approaching, on Saturday, December 14, against the Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), the Belleville Sens are excited to announce some further details on the event.

The Senators will welcome back former Bulls players from 1999 for a special on-ice pregame ceremony, with confirmed alumni so far including - Justin Papineau, Kelly Paddon, Jason Lawmaster, Randy Rowe, Rick Bertran, Ryan Ready, Tyler Longo, and former coach Lou Crawford.

Expected alumni from other eras include Shawn Matthias, David Silverstone, Michael Mole, Oliver Maron, and others. Former Bulls goaltender Malcolm Subban is also currently on the Belleville Sens roster, the second former Bull to play for the AHL Sens in the Friendly City, along with forward Tyler Randell.

Fans will be able to meet some of those alumni at the Signing Station during the first intermission.

The Senators will wear the black and gold Bulls uniforms for the night and auction them off online following the game in support of the Belleville Minor Hockey Association, and BMHA players will be heavily involved in the evening through the night by taking part in on-ice activities and activations.

Fans can also take advantage of some 1990's-era food and beverage specials, including $3 hot dogs and popcorn for $2.50, the same prices they were when the Bulls lifted the Robertson Cup at Yardmen Arena (now CAA Arena) on May 11, 1999.

Tickets for the Belleville Bulls Tribute Game presented by Mackay Insurance and all 2024-25 Belleville Sens home games are now on sale via Ticketmaster, by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com, or at the Belleville Sens Box Office at CAA Arena during select hours.

