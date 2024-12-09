Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Joel Teasdale to AHL Contract

December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Joel Teasdale to an AHL Contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Teasdale, 25, has skated in all 22 games with the Crunch this season tallying nine points (3g, 6a). He played in 65 games with the Iowa Wild last season earning seven goals and six assists. The 6-foot, 210-pound forward has appeared in 215 career AHL games with the Crunch, Wild and Laval Rocket since 2020 recording 106 points (56g, 50a). He has skated in two career NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2022-23 season.

Prior to his professional career, Teasdale skated in 244 career QMJHL games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada from 2015 to 2019 tallying 219 points (104g, 115a). Teasdale won the Presidents Trophy and Memorial Cup with the Huskies in 2019. He also received the Stafford Smythe Trophy as the Memorial Cup Most Valuable Player.

