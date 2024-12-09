Checkers Recall Riley Bezeau and Josh Davies from Savannah

December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ahead of their upcoming road trip the Checkers have recalled forwards Riley Bezeau and Josh Davies from Savannah.

Bezeau, 22, posted five points (3g, 2a) in five games with the Ghost Pirates during his stint in the ECHL. With the Checkers Bezeau has two points (1g, 1a) in eight contests.

Davies, 20, has five points (4g, 1a) in eight games with Savannah this season. The rookie forward has also skated in four games for Charlotte thus far.

The Checkers are kicking off a three-game trek with a visit to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday.

