T-Birds Collect 7,162 Stuffed Animals from Teddy Bear Toss

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - For the first time in team history, the Springfield Thunderbirds eclipsed the 7,000 bear plateau as the team collected 7,162 stuffed animals during Saturday's 9th Annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Teddy Bear Pools & Spas inside the MassMutual Center, all of which will be gifted to underprivileged youth in the Springfield and Western Mass communities.

Tyler Tucker's third-period goal brought down the cavalcade of stuffed animals and ignited a Thunderbirds' come-from-behind overtime win over the Rockford IceHogs before a sellout crowd of 6,793 inside the Thunderdome on Saturday night.

On Monday, Thunderbirds players, mascot Boomer, and staff participated in part two of this celebrated tradition, delivering stuffed animals to a host of different youth-oriented benefactors, including CHD, the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services, and the Boys & Girls Club Family Center. Other participating organizations include the Springfield YMCA, Square One, and the Ronald McDonald House of Springfield.

"The growth of the Teddy Bear Toss in our community over the past decade has been incredibly inspiring," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This time of year always highlights the generosity of our fans. Few things are greater than seeing a child's smile, and this incredible collection of bears will lead to thousands of happy memories. This truly embodies the spirit of the holidays."

Established during the Thunderbirds' inaugural season in 2016, the Teddy Bear Toss has contributed more than 40,000 stuffed animals to local Springfield charities, all in the spirit of providing gifts and smiles to underprivileged and underserved youth in the Greater Springfield community.

"As a fan, sponsor, and owner of a hockey team over the years, I've witnessed many events, but honestly, this one was truly over the top from start to finish," said Ted Hebert, T-Birds Minority Owner and Founder of Teddy Bear Pools Spas. "The enthusiasm of the fans and players was indescribable- the excitement of people lining up at 4:30, the smiles on the faces of those who received free replica jerseys, the team waiting until the last moment to tie the game, and then the bears flying as Santa Claus and Teddy Bear Boomer were in the house. To win in overtime? You couldn't script a better ending. On behalf of Teddy Bear Pools, thank you for the opportunity to be part of this incredible annual festival that benefits everyone in our community."

