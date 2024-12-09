Antonio Stranges Named AHL Player of the Week

December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman, Inside the Rink) Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman, Inside the Rink)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today that Texas Stars forward Antonio Stranges has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 8, 2024.

Stranges recorded three goals and five assists for eight points in four games as the Stars closed out a western road trip.

On Tuesday evening, Stranges snapped a tie with 14:05 left in regulation with his first game-winning goal of the season, sending Texas to a 5-3 win at Ontario. On Thursday, he notched a career-high four points (two goals, two assists), factoring in on all of the Stars' offense in a 6-4 loss at Coachella Valley. Stranges chipped in an assist on Saturday in Henderson, and had two more helpers on Sunday as Texas defeated the Silver Knights, 4-2.

A third-year pro, Stranges has recorded nine goals and 14 assists for 23 points in 19 games for Texas in 2024-25, leading the team in scoring and already matching his point total from all of last season. The 22-year-old native of Ann Arbor, Mich., has totaled 24 goals and 35 assists in 102 career AHL games with Texas after being selected by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Stars return home for a four-game homestand, which kicks off Friday at 7:00 p.m. against the Chicago Wolves at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

