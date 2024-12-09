Moose Recall Graham Sward from Norfolk
December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Graham Sward from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Sward, 21, has four assists in 14 games with Norfolk this season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Abbotsford, B.C. native accumulated 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 career WHL contests split between the Wenatchee Wild, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE. The defender was named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team for the 2023-24 campaign. Sward was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft.
The Moose open a four-game road swing in Calgary against the Wranglers on Tuesday. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. CT. Tune in on cjob.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.
The Moose are back on home ice Dec. 20 and 22 when they face the Rockford IceHogs. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 9, 2024
- Moose Recall Graham Sward from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Joel Teasdale to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Collect 7,162 Stuffed Animals from Teddy Bear Toss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Belleville Sens Charging up for Belleville Bulls Tribute Game Presented by Mackay Insurance - Belleville Senators
- Defender Caleb Jones Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Wolf Pack Weekend Recap: December 9th, 2024 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Antonio Stranges Named AHL Player of the Week - Texas Stars
- Belleville Bags Two More Wins During Dramatic Weekend in Winnipeg - Belleville Senators
- Texas's Antonio Stranges Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Checkers Recall Riley Bezeau and Josh Davies from Savannah - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Conclude Road Trip with a Victory in Henderson - Texas Stars
- Silver Knights Short against Stars, 4-2, in Second of Series - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.