Moose Recall Graham Sward from Norfolk

December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled defenceman Graham Sward from the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Sward, 21, has four assists in 14 games with Norfolk this season. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Abbotsford, B.C. native accumulated 180 points (33G, 147A) in 250 career WHL contests split between the Wenatchee Wild, Spokane Chiefs and Winnipeg ICE. The defender was named to the WHL U.S. Division First All-Star Team for the 2023-24 campaign. Sward was a fifth round selection (146th overall) of the Nashville Predators in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Moose open a four-game road swing in Calgary against the Wranglers on Tuesday. Puck drop is slated for 8 p.m. CT. Tune in on cjob.com/sports, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Moose are back on home ice Dec. 20 and 22 when they face the Rockford IceHogs. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

