Defender Caleb Jones Loaned to Ontario

December 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have announced Monday that defenseman Caleb Jones has been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the team's American Hockey League affiliate.

Jones, 27, has appeared in five games for the Kings during the 2024-25 season and 247 contests in his NHL career, which has spanned seven seasons from 2018-2024.

The native of Arlington, Texas split the 2023-24 season between the Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Eagles of the AHL, earning five assists (0-5=5) in 25 games for the Avalanche and six helpers (0-6=6) in 12 games with the Eagles. The 6-1, 194-pound defenseman also suited up in three Stanley Cup Playoff contests for the Avalanche.

Originally selected in the fourth round (117th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Edmonton Oilers, Jones has accumulated 14 goals and 55 points in his NHL career, which has been played with LA, Colorado, Chicago and Edmonton. Jones has also recorded 63 points (11-52=63) in 137 career AHL games over five seasons with Colorado and Bakersfield.

Prior to his professional debut, Jones spent two seasons with the U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP) from 2013-15 where he registered 40 points (7-33@) in 117 games between the Under-17 and Under-18 teams. Following the NTDP, Jones joined the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League (WHL) where he played in 135 games over two seasons. In his rookie season with Portland in 2015-16, Jones' 45 assists were the most by any WHL rookie. The following year, Jones established his best personal season, totaling nine goals and 62 points (9-53=62) to lead team defensemen in scoring and placed sixth among all WHL blueliners.

Jones has won a gold medal for Team USA in all three International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournaments he's participated in, including the Under-17 World Hockey Challenge (2014), Under-18 Men's World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2017).

The Reign return to action on Sunday for a matchup with the San Jose Barracuda that is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. inside Toyota Arena.

