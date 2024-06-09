Staine's Gem, Martin's Slam Leads Indians in 6-0 Win
June 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
Connor Staine had his best outing of the season and was backed by a Robby Martin Jr. grand slam as the Indians topped the Hops, 6-0, in front of 3,130 fans at Avista Stadium for Ballpark Bugs & Stadium Snakes Day Game presented by BNSF Railways.
TOP PERFORMERS
Staine (2-3) set the tone early for Spokane, striking out the side in the first and finishing with a new career-high nine punchouts over seven scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed just four baserunners (2 BB, 2 H) while throwing 65 of 98 pitches for strikeouts.
Martin Jr. drilled a pitch off Hops reliever Junior Cerda the opposite way in the bottom of the fifth for Spokane's second in slam in as many games. The 24-year-old is now tied for the team lead in home runs (5) with Cole Carrigg and his 34 RBIs rank second in the NWL to teammate Kyle Karros.
JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-8), Redband (4-4), OFT (2-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)
NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, June 18th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)
Promotion - Baseball Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi & The Inlander: The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Cap courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander! And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!
