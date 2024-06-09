Staine's Gem, Martin's Slam Leads Indians in 6-0 Win

June 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Spokane Indians News Release







Connor Staine had his best outing of the season and was backed by a Robby Martin Jr. grand slam as the Indians topped the Hops, 6-0, in front of 3,130 fans at Avista Stadium for Ballpark Bugs & Stadium Snakes Day Game presented by BNSF Railways.

TOP PERFORMERS

Staine (2-3) set the tone early for Spokane, striking out the side in the first and finishing with a new career-high nine punchouts over seven scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed just four baserunners (2 BB, 2 H) while throwing 65 of 98 pitches for strikeouts.

Martin Jr. drilled a pitch off Hops reliever Junior Cerda the opposite way in the bottom of the fifth for Spokane's second in slam in as many games. The 24-year-old is now tied for the team lead in home runs (5) with Cole Carrigg and his 34 RBIs rank second in the NWL to teammate Kyle Karros.

JERSEY WATCH: Primary (9-8), Redband (4-4), OFT (2-2), Cafecitos de Spokane (1-0), Expo '74 (2-2), King Carl (1-0), Star Wars (0-0), Marvel (0-0), Greys (11-6), Reds (0-1)

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday, June 18th vs. Eugene - 6:35 p.m. (Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.)

Promotion - Baseball Hat Giveaway Night presented by Pepsi & The Inlander: The first 1,000 fans and all STCU Gold Glove Members in attendance will receive a FREE Spokane Indians Baseball Cap courtesy of Pepsi and The Inlander! And stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.