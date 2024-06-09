Baylor's Blast Defeats AquaSox

June 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: A ninth-inning home run by Jamari Baylor helped Vancouver secure an 8-7 victory over Everett in front of 3,190 fans at Funko Field Saturday evening.

Everett kickstarted their scoring affair by bringing home a whopping four runs in the bottom of the first inning. After Brock Rodden hit a leadoff single and Victor Labrada walked, Jared Sundstrom knocked an RBI double to give the Frogs a 1-0 lead. Sundstrom's double was his Northwest League-leading 16th double.

Two batters later, Caleb Cali dealt further damage to the Canadians, hitting his first AquaSox triple to score Labrada and Sundstrom while extending the Frogs' lead 3-0. Hunter Fitz-Gerald concluded Everett's scoring for the inning, bringing Caleb Cali home on an RBI single to provide the AquaSox a 4-0 advantage.

The AquaSox added their fifth run in the bottom of the second inning. Andrew Miller hit a single, and Labrada brought him home by hitting an RBI double down the third base line. Labrada's double was his 12th and his third in Frogs' last two games.

Left-handed starting pitcher Brandyn Garcia cruised through the Canadians' lineup all evening long with a 5-0 lead in hand, striking out seven batters across his first three innings of work while allowing zero runs.

Everett scattered a couple more hits throughout the middle innings of the game. Sundstrom and Miller both recorded their second hit of the evening, and Sundstrom now has three consecutive multi-hit games.

Sundstrom would continue his scorching-hot night at the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning. After Hood walked, Sundstrom smashed his fourth home run to lengthen the Frogs' advantage to 7-0. His home run traveled 340 feet, clearing the tall left field wall.

Garcia's night from the mound concluded, after throwing 5.1 shutout innings while allowing a meager two hits. He also struck out 10 Canadians batters (seven swinging, three looking) in his second appearance tallying double-digit strikeouts. Southpaw Holden Laws relieved Garcia, striking out two batters to conclude six shutout innings from Everett's pitching staff.

Vancouver mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh inning as Nick Goodwin hit a three-run home run off of right-hander Joseph Hernandez. The Canadians continued chipping away at the Frogs' lead in the top of the eighth inning as Dasan Brown hit a 2-RBI triple off Jason Ruffcorn to cut Everett's lead to 7-5. Juan Burgos ultimately recorded the final out of the eighth inning by striking out Goodwin, preserving the AquaSox lead 7-5.

Vancouver eventually secured their comeback by scoring seven unearned runs across the final three innings of the contest. Baylor hit a three-run home run off of Burgos in the top of the ninth to take the lead 8-7. Baylor's blast, hit over the center field wall, was his second of the series.

The AquaSox went down scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, falling short of victory on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night.

From the batter's box, the AquaSox tallied seven runs across 10 hits. Leading the team in hits was Sundstrom, who knocked a trio of hits. Fitz-Gerald and Miller each collected a pair of hits, and Rodden, Labrada, and Cali hit safely as well. Tallying RBIs were Sundstrom, Cali, Labrada, and Fitz-Gerald, with Sundstrom bringing home three runs. Cali brought home two runs and stole his second base.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow is goodr Sunglasses Sunday Fun Day! As part of our Sunday Fun Day activities, make sure to get an autograph before the game during Signature Sunday. A pair of AquaSox players will be signing autographs outside the Frog Shop from 3:00 to 3:30! We will also be hosting a Princess Party at the ballpark! Come meet your favorite princesses on the main concourse before the game. Once the game is over, we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs. Lastly, don't forget about our Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday ticket promotion, where you can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, four chips and sodas, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A sandwich vouchers - all for just $44.00!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.