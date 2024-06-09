Tyler Locklear Called up to the Mariners

June 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Seattle, WA: The Seattle Mariners announced that they have called up former Everett AquaSox Tyler Locklear. It marks the first MLB call-up for Locklear, who was promoted from the Tacoma Rainiers.

Locklear was a second-round pick out of Virginia Commonwealth in the 2022 draft and one of seven Mariners prospects in Baseball America's top 100 prospects. Baseball America ranks Locklear as the No. 94 prospect in baseball. He's the No. 8 prospect in Seattle's organization, according to MLB Pipeline.

Last season he appeared in 61 games with the AquaSox before being promoted to Double-A Arkansas in August. As a Sox, he hit.305 (69-226) with 12 home runs, 19 doubles, and 44 RBI.

The 23-year-old first baseman was promoted to Tacoma less than two weeks ago after tearing up the Double-A Texas League. In 41 games with the Arkansas Travelers, Locklear slashed.291/.401/.532 with 12 doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 26 RBIs, 23 walks and 49 strikeouts. In 10 games with the Rainiers, he hit.300/.417/.475 with two doubles, one triple, one home run, seven RBIs, six walks and 11 strikeouts.

He is the fourth former AquaSox to make his debut this season, joining Jonatan Clase, Stephen Kolek and Austin Shenton.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.