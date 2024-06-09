Baylor's Blast Caps Remarkable Comeback Win

EVERETT, WA - Trailing 7-0 with two outs in the top of the seventh, the Canadians roared to life over their final seven outs to stun the Everett AquaSox [SEA] 8-7 Saturday night at Funko Field and overcome their largest deficit to win a game since 2021. Jamari Baylor provided the game-winning swing with a three-run homer in the top of the ninth to finish the feat with a flourish.

The AquaSox - who pounded out nine runs in the first four innings yesterday - continued their string of hot starts, pouncing on C's starter Carson Pierce for four runs on four hits in the first and another run on a pair of knocks in the second. Pierce bounced back to face the minimum in the third to end his spot start; he was named an emergency starter after Ryan Jennings was scratched from his scheduled outing 90 minutes before first pitch.

Everett added another two runs on a two-run homer in the fifth and got 5.1 innings of scoreless work from starter Brandyn Garcia, who K'ed 10 Canadians in his outing. It seemed like the Frogs were destined to cruise to their fourth win in five games to secure a series win.

Things began to change in the seventh. Glenn Santiago worked a walk then Dasan Brown was issued a free pass with two outs to set the table for Nick Goodwin, who spoiled the shutout with a three-run homer that made it 7-3.

Two more runs scored in the eighth. After a walk and an error put two men on with two outs, Brown cracked a two-RBI triple to bring the C's within two runs and set up a dramatic top of the ninth.

The inning began with a strikeout, but Jackson Hornung sparked the rally with a line drive single to left. Peyton Williams - the 6-5/255-pound designated hitter - reached on an infield single that deflected off the pitcher's foot to put the tying runs on base. Up stepped Baylor, who cranked a 1-1 pitch from Juan Burgos (L, 1-2) the opposite way for a go-ahead three-run homer.

Anders Tolhurst (S, 3) struck out two in a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth to secure the incredible comeback triumph.

All nine starters contributed in some way, eight reached base and six had a hit. It was the first time the C's had hit two three-run homers in a game all year. Hornung, Goodwin and Jeff Wehler had two knocks apiece while Brown reached three times. Josh Mollerus and Conor Larkin (W, 1-0) turned in a combined three crucial innings of scoreless relief to keep the game in reach.

The last time the Canadians erased a seven-run deficit to win was July 28, 2021 against Spokane, a game they trailed 7-0 and won 10-9 in 11 innings.

A win tomorrow would lock in a series split this week. Rafael Sanchez toes the slab opposite Everett's Ty Cummings. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. RE/MAX Canadians Baseball will be broadcast live on Sportsnet.

June 11-16 is the next home series for the Canadians, as they get set to host the Spokane Indians [COL] for seven games in six days. Get tickets at CanadiansBaseball.com.

