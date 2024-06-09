Emeralds Rally in 9th Inning for Series Victory

PASCO, WA - The Emeralds took the series finale in dramatic fashion by a final score of 3-2. It gives the Emeralds a series victory here in Pasco, and they end their 11-game roadtrip with a 6-5 record. The Emeralds were able to rally for 2 runs in the 9th inning to take the lead and earn their 30th victory of the season.

The Dust Devils scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Jorge Ruiz was able to score after the Ems committed an error to give Tri-City the 1-0 lead. It was an unearned run for Hayden Wynja who was the starting pitcher in today's victory. He pitched 3 innings and gave up 2 hits while striking out 3 batters.

In the top of the 5th the Emeralds were able to tie up the game at 1-1. Garrett Frechette hit a 1-out single and Alex Suarez got hit by a pitch to put a 2nd runner on. Turner Hill hit a single to load up the bases for Quinn McDaniel. With 2 strikes, McDaniel hit a sacrifice fly RBI to tie up the game.

Unfortunately Tri-City answered back with a run of their own to take back the 1-run lead. Caleb Pendleton delivered an RBI-Single with 1-out to score Chad Stevens on the play. The next few innings were scoreless for both clubs as Matt Mikulski spun a quick 2 innings and struck out 3 batters. Nick Morreale pitched the bottom of the 8th inning and allowed just 1 base runner.

The Ems headed to the top of the 9th inning trailing by a run. Last night they went to the 9th inning tied up and they were able to push home a run to secure the 3-2 victory. They needed another great inning and they were able to do just that.

Thomas Gavello drew a 1-out walk to put the game-tying run on base. Tanner O'Tremba followed it up with a single to put the game winning on. Garrett Frechette was battling at the plate and finally ripped a 1-out single out to left field to score Gavello on the play and tie up the game at 2-2. Rodolfo Nolasco struck out and it appeared for a moment that the game was going to stay tied but Turner Hill had different plans. He hit the baseball out to center field and the 2nd baseman Caleb Ketchup wasn't quite able to get there as the ball dropped for a base hit that scored O'Tremba on the play to give Eugene the 3-2 lead in the 9th inning for the 2nd straight night.

In the bottom of the 9th inning Cam Cotter slammed the door shut and earned his 2nd save of the season. It was a great come from behind win for the Ems as they were able to take the series finale against the Dust Devils.

With a win today the Emeralds now sit just 1 game out of first place in the first half with only 10 games to go. They'll start a 6-game series next Tuesday at home against the Everett AquaSox. They'll end the first half on the road against the current first place team, the Spokane Indians. It's going to be an exciting next 2 weeks of baseball for Eugene.

