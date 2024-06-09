Sox Split Vancouver Homestand

EVERETT, WA: The AquaSox split their six-game homestand against the Vancouver Canadians, losing 8-3 on Sunday Fun Day.

Vancouver opened the afternoon's scoring, taking an early 1-0 lead as Jace Bohrofen scored on a wild pitch. Everett knotted the game 1-1 in the bottom half of the first. After Josh Hood singled, Jared Sundstrom drove him in with a RBI single to left field. Sundstrom holds a five-game hitting streak and has six RBI in his last three games.

The Canadians reclaimed the lead in the top of the second inning. Estiven Machado crushed a three-run home run to right field, giving Vancouver a 4-1 advantage.

Right-hander Ty Cummings fired a scoreless top of the third inning, settling down after a shaky beginning. Supporting Cummings was Sundstrom, who made a diving catch in center field to secure the final out and preserve the scoreless inning.

The AquaSox loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, but their efforts were to no avail as Vancouver got out of the jam unscathed. In the sequence, Hood collected his second hit and stole his second base of the game.

Cummings continued cruising across his next two innings of work, throwing a scoreless fourth and fifth inning. Sundstrom again laid out and made a diving catch in the top of the fifth inning, paralleling his catch from earlier in the game to help his pitcher out.

The Frogs chipped away at Vancouver's lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. RJ Schreck scampered home on a wild pitch to cut Vancouver's lead 4-2, and Caleb Cali further reduced their lead by smoking an RBI single to third base to score Sundstrom. That was as close at Everett would get.

Cummings' day was done after five innings. He struck out six Canadians and allowed three earned runs in his 11th start. Relieving Cummings were Tyler Cleveland, Anthony Tomczak, Jimmy Kingsbury, and Stefan Raeth. Kingsbury lowered his ERA to 2.51, pitching a shutout inning while striking out a pair of batters.

Jamari Baylor hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to add a run back to Vancouver's lead. Baylor's blast was his second in as many games and his third this series. The Canadians added two additional runs in the top of the seventh by way of a balk and an RBI single to right field by Bohrofen. They also added their eighth run in the top of the ninth as Jommer Hernandez hit a solo home run to right center field.

Vancouver held Everett scoreless across the final four innings of the contest, securing victory in the final game of the six-game homestand. As a team, Everett hit safely nine times. Hood reached base five times, tallying three hits and drawing a pair of walks. He finished the series with nine hits while batting at a.409 clip. Sundstrom and Freuddy Batista knocked two hits each, and Batista is now hitting.318 during Sunday games this season.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox hit the road and travel south to Eugene for a six-game series against the Emeralds at PK Park. Game One is at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11. The last time that the Emeralds and Frogs squared off, the Frogs won the series by securing four wins. After their road trip, the AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on June 18 for a six-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. Following the series against Hillsboro, Everett will remain at Funko Field for another week, squaring off against the Spokane Indians in a six-game series beginning Tuesday, June 25. Get your tickets now and hit a home run by starting your summer with AquaSox baseball!

