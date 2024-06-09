Hops First-Half Title Chances Stained by Shutout

Spokane's impressive starting pitching rotation features two of the top prospects in the Northwest League in Chase Dollander and Sean Sullivan, but it was the unheralded Connor Staine (2-3) who put up the best performance of the week.

The second-year pro out of Central Florida locked down the Hops over seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks while striking out a career-high nine batters in an 8-0 Indians win over the Hillsboro Hops (27-28) Sunday.

The Tribe (30-23) salvaged a series split and regained a four-game lead over the Hops in the NWL standings with nine games left before the first-half cutoff.

The Tribe took advantage of seven walks from Hillsboro starting pitcher Logan Clayton (1-4), blowing the game open in the fifth on a Robby Martin, Jr. grand slam after Clayton had walked the bases loaded. Junior Cerda surrendered the slam, the second in as many games for the Indians.

Cole Carrigg continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored, extending a career-best hit streak to nine games. Kyle Karros added two more RBI with a double in the eighth to push his league-leading total to 38. Jake Snider continued to be a thorn in the Hops' side, reaching base four times with three walks and a double, extending his hitting streak to nine games.

Andrew Pintar has hit in nine straight for the Hops. The center fielder completed the week with a double in the seventh inning, his 21st extra-base hit. Pintar went 11-for-24 in the series with four doubles, a homer and six runs batted in with seven runs scored. Gavin Conticello singled in the ninth to push his current hitting streak to six games. Conticello also walked in the seventh, the only Hop to reach base twice.

Spokane outhit Hillsboro 8-4. The Indians remain a game up on the second-place Eugene Emeralds in the race for the first-half NWL championship.

Hillsboro begins a six-game homestand Tuesday night against the Tri-City Dust Devils. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. with pregame airtime at 6:20 on Rip City Radio 620 AM.

