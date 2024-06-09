It's Sunday Fun Day Presented by Goodr

June 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Sunday is our first ever Princess Party! Funko Field will transform into a magical land full of princesses from your favorite fairy tales. We will have six of your favorite princesses at the ballpark visiting with fans and posing for pictures.

As part of our Sunday Fun Day activities, make sure to get an autograph before the game as part of Signature Sunday. A pair of AquaSox players will be signing autographs outside of the Frog Shop from 3:00 to 3:30! Once the game is over, we'll host Kids Run the Bases, allowing kids to fulfill their dreams of stepping onto a professional baseball diamond thanks to Port of Subs.

Also, don't forget about our Chick-Fil-A 4 for $44 Sunday ticket promotion, where you can buy four Upper Reserved seats, four hot dogs, and four chips, plus a choice of four Chick-Fil-A sandwich vouchers for just $44.00!

Tickets are available on the Everett AquaSox website. Don't be left out! Get your tickets today to see your Frogs take on the Canadians! We can't wait to see everyone out at the ballpark.

The auction for our limited-edition Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night jerseys is still live! Bidding will end online at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10.

The jerseys also have a "Buy It Now" price for those who want to guarantee themselves a jersey. These jerseys are not sold in stores, so winning an auction is the only way to guarantee owning one of these limited edition jerseys!

Proceeds from the auction benefit the AquaSox Community Fund, brought to you by the Kendall Automotive Group.

