Snider's Slam Sends It to Extras, But Indians Fall 9-6

June 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

It had all gone Hillsboro's way for 8 2/3 innings on Saturday night at Avista Stadium. Jake Snider changed that with one mighty swing of his bat. Spokane's designated hitter drilled a game-tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth off Hops reliever Zane Russell, sending the game to extras and giving the Indians a chance to maintain their two-game margin in the Northwest League standings. There was no fairytale ending for Spokane on Storybook Princess & Fireworks Night though, as they ultimately fell to the Hops in 10 innings, 9-6, in front of 5,476 fans at the ballpark on a picture-perfect summer evening in the Inland Northwest.

Snider's slam was his third home run of the series and fourth in just 15 total games with the Indians since being promoted from Fresno. The 26-year-old is now slashing.320/.424/.600 with 14 RBIs through his first 50 at-bats in Spokane.

Caleb Franzen allowed no baserunners over three scoreless innings of relief out of the bullpen, allowing the Indians to stage their dramatic ninth-inning comeback.

Cole Carrigg and Robby Martin Jr. both finished with a pair of base hits in the loss.

