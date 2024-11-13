Squadron Partner with Tito's Handmade Vodka for Season of Giving

November 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Tito's Handmade Vodka teamed up for a Season of Giving with Magic City Harvest at Railroad Park this week.

Squadron front office staff, players and coaches volunteered to pack over 300 food bags which are set to be distributed throughout the Birmingham community over the holiday season.

"We are more than just the 24 home games we play and this event with Tito's Handmade Vodka and Magic City Harvest is a testament to our work in our community," said Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook. "We were honored to get to work on Tuesday and help Birmingham prepare for the holiday season."

"Tito's Handmade Vodka is so excited to team up with the Birmingham Squadron, working alongside Magic City Harvest to put together over 300 bags of food for families in the Birmingham community," said Trip Cobb, field sales director at Tito's Handmade Vodka. "As we approach the holiday season, we're so grateful for our friends at the Birmingham Squadron who stepped up to help us give back to those who need it most. You would be surprised how much a simple gesture of sharing a warm, hearty meal can impact lives. At Tito's, we believe that if you put love out into the world, more love comes back to you- it's the kind of abundance that truly feeds the soul."

The Squadron return to Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Sunday, Nov. 17 to take on the Oklahoma City Blue. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.