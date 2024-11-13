USA Basketball Announces November 2024 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (Nov. 13, 2024) -- USA Basketball today announced the 12-man roster for the November 2024 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team, which will host Puerto Rico and the Bahamas on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, respectively, in Washington, D.C.

The 12 athletes slated to compete for the USA have professional experience in the NBA, NBA G League and international leagues with seven players having prior USA Basketball experience.

The November 2024 USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team includes Keita Bates-Diop, Robert Covington, Henry Ellenson, Dusty Hannahs, Nate Hinton, Frank Kaminsky, Jahmi'us Ramsey, Chasson Randle, Javonte Smart, David Stockton, Paul Watson and Malik Williams.

The squad boasts ample experience in FIBA qualifying competitions. Hannahs and Ramsey played in the first window of 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying, where the USA went 1-1 versus Cuba in February 2024. Ellenson, Hannahs, Hinton Randle and Stockton participated in past FIBA Men's World Cup Qualifying windows, with Stockton having participated in five 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup Qualifying windows, most recently in November 2022.

Ellenson, Randle and Smart participated in USA Basketball's Men's Junior National Team program, both at minicamps and at FIBA junior competitions.

Bates-Diop, Covington, Kaminsky, Watson and Williams will make their USA Basketball debuts.

Former NBA head coach Stephen Silas will serve as head coach for the final two windows of FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers in November and February 2025 and will be assisted by two-time Olympic gold medalist Patrick Ewing and NBA coaching veteran Keith Smart.

The USA will hold training camp Nov. 15-21 in Washington before hosting Puerto Rico (Nov. 22) and the Bahamas (Nov. 25). Both games will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and take place at Entertainment & Sports Arena, which serves as home to the WNBA's Washington Mystics and the NBA G League's Capital City Go-Go. Tickets, which start at $10 plus taxes and fees, are on sale now at www.usab.com/tickets.

Fans can watch 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying on Courtside 1891. With a free account, the USA games are free to watch in the United States.

November's competition will mark the second of three windows in advance of the 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup. The USA, which went 1-1 in the first window versus Cuba, will travel to Puerto Rico and the Bahamas in February 2025 for the third and final window.

FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying consists of 16 teams distributed into four, four-team groups. Each team will play each opponent in their group twice, once at home and once away, during three windows which will take place in Feb. 19-27, 2024; Nov. 18-26, 2024; and Feb. 17-25, 2025. The top three teams in each group (12 in total) will qualify for the 2025 FIBA Men's AmeriCup Aug. 23-31, 2025, in Managua, Nicaragua.

The U.S. is 7-1 all time in FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying games, going undefeated in 2020-21. The Americans have won the FIBA Men's AmeriCup seven times, most recently in 2017. The USA won bronze in 2022.

FIBA is now accepting media accreditation applications for the second window of 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying. The USA will take on Puerto Rico (Nov. 22) and the Bahamas (Nov. 25) at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Both games will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

November 2024 USA Basketball Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

November 2024 USA Basketball Men's AmeriCup Qualifying | Alphabetical Roster

#  NAME  POS  HT WT AGE PRO TEAM

COLLEGE HOMETOWN

12 *Keita Bates-Diop F 6-8 229 28 Free Agent Ohio State Sacramento, CA

4 Chasson Randle G 6-2 185 31 Iowa Wolves Stanford Rock Island, IL

9 *Robert Covington F 6-7 209 33 Free Agent Tennessee State Bellwood, IL

11 Henry Ellenson F/C 6-10 240 27 Wisconsin Herd Marquette Rice Lake, WI

7 Dusty Hannahs G 6-3 210 31 Free Agent Arkansas Little Rock, AR

13 Nate Hinton G 6-5 210 25 Rio Grande Valley Vipers Houston Gastonia, NC

14 *Frank Kaminsky F/C 7-0 240 31 Free Agent Wisconsin Winfield, IL

8 Jahmi'us Ramsey G 6-3 192 23 Oklahoma City Blue Texas Tech Arlington, TX

6 Javonte Smart G 6-4 205 25 Osceola Magic LSU Jackson Hole, WY

5 David Stockton G 5-11 172 33 Valley Suns Gonzaga Spokane, WA

10 *Paul Watson F/G 6-6 210 29 Valley Suns Fresno State Phoenix, AZ

15 *Malik Williams F/C 6-11 240 26 Sioux Falls Skyforce Louisville Fort Wayne, IN

