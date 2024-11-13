Javonte Smart Joins USA Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team

November 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Magic guard Javonte Smart was selected to USA Basketball's November 2024 Men's AmeriCup Qualifying Team, it was announced today by USA Basketball. Smart participated in USA Basketball's Men's Junior National Team program, both at minicamps and at FIBA junior competitions.

USA Basketball will host training camp in Washington, D.C., from Nov. 15-22, before hosting Puerto Rico on Nov. 22 and the Bahamas on Nov. 25. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and take place at Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Smart played in 93 collegiate games (76 starts) at LSU in three seasons (2018-21) where he averaged 13 ppg., 3.5 rpg and 3.5 apg. in 33.0 minpg. Throughout his professional career, Smart has played in 18 NBA games (one start) between the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Before joining the Magic, Smart played in 63 G League games (43 starts) between the Sioux Falls Skyforce (2021-22), Birmingham Squadron (2022-23) and the Delaware Blue Coats (2023-24). Smart averages 17 ppg., 3.5 rpg. and 3.5 apg. in 32.6 minpg. over his G League career.

The Osceola Magic will sign Justin Moore (6'5", 210, 4/12/00) who played in 135 collegiate games (118 starts) at Villanova over five seasons (2019-24) and averaged 12.3 ppg., 3.9 rpg. and 2.4 apg. in 31.6 minpg. Most recently, Moore played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2024-25 Summer League and appeared in three games.

Fans can watch the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifying on Courtside 1891. With a free account, the USA games are free to watch in the United States.

