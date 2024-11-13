Osceola Magic Partners with 4imprint to Recognize Osceola School District Members

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic and 4imprint, a leading national promotional products provider, have partnered together to recognize and support members of the Osceola School District, it was announced today. As part of the partnership, 4imprint will donate courtside seats to recognize and honor teachers, principals, and support staff of an Osceola County school at each Osceola Magic home game.

"We are excited to be Oceola's hometown team, supporting the local youth and school district," says Osceola Magic President Hans Steinbrenner. "The teachers, principals and everyone involved give their all into teaching the next generation and helping them prosper. 4imprint embodies the belief in giving back and has already made positive impacts in our community by providing many of our giveaways."

Along with the courtside seats to each Magic home game, 4imprint is giving a $400 promotional credit to 4imprint.com for each school throughout the length of their partnership, for schools to purchase school-branded supplies and gear for staff.

"We are honored and happy to help in a small way in thanking the educators and administrators in Osceola County for their efforts in the education of the students," said 4imprint Chief Strategic Accounts Officer John Lord. "The Magic have been a great partner of ours and when we were approached with working with the school district, we were thrilled to help out."

"Partnering with the Osceola Magic, and now 4imprint, has been an outstanding experience for our district," said Osceola School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Shanoff. "This collaboration has brought unique learning opportunities, student and staff incentive programs, and community pride into our schools. Our students are inspired not only by the athletic excellence of the players but also by their dedication, leadership, and commitment to our community. We're grateful for this partnership and excited about all that we can accomplish together to enrich our students' educational experience and foster a strong, supportive community."

The Osceola Magic's next home games are against the Mexico City Capitanes on November 14 and 15 at Osceola Heritage Park. Tip-off will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14 for School Days and 7 p.m. for Noche Latina on Nov. 15. The first 1,000 fans on Noche Latina will receive a replica Osceola Magic theme jersey.

Osceola Magic tickets are on sale now for as low as $10 per game. For more information, log on to OsceolaMagic.com/Tickets or call 407-447-2140.

