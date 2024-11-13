Newton Scores 22, Mad Ants Fall in Overtime

November 13, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Playing their third straight road game to open the 2024-25 season, the Indiana Mad Ants rallied from a 20-point first half deficit to force overtime on Wednesday night in Detroit, but ultimately fell to the Motor City Cruise, 119-115.

Rookie guard Tristen Newton had a team-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds and four assists on Wednesday. Newton, on a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, scored 18 of his points in the first half and finished the night 7-for-15 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

Six players, including all five starters, scored in double figures for Indiana.

Purdue alum Dakota Mathias had 18 points on 4-of-11 3-point shooting, while Kyle Mangas added 17 points and went 3-for-5 from beyond the arc. Jahlil Okafor and De'Vion Harmon scored 16 points apiece and Cameron McGriff tallied 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Mad Ants will host the Iowa Wolves at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in their home opener on Friday at 12:30 PM ET. The two teams will play again in Indiana on Monday, Nov. 18 at 6:00 PM ET.

